(ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.) — Authorities in western New York say a man had his mother serve as his getaway driver while he robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

Police in the town of Orchard Park, just south of Buffalo, say a 30-year-old man entered a Mighty Taco restaurant around 2 a.m. Sunday armed with a gun and demanded cash from the register.

Officers say he ran out and got into a van that was seen leaving the parking lot around the same time the robbery occurred. Police pulled over the van moments later and found the suspect in the passenger seat.

Officials say the man’s 56-year-old mother was driving the van. Both have been charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property.

The mother has been freed after posting bail while her son remains in the Erie County Jail.