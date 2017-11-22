The Religious Community Is Speaking Out Against Sexual Violence With #ChurchToo
Protesters attend a Me Too rally to denounce sexual harassment and assaults of women in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 12, 2017.
Ronen Tivony—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
1:34 AM EST

The explosive #MeToo social media campaign to raise awareness of sexual harassment and violence has spread to the religious community in the form of #ChurchToo. Launched by Twitter users Hannah Paasch and Emily Joy, #ChurchToo prompted users to share stories of sexual abuse in church settings.

Actress Alyssa Milano launched the #MeToo movement in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to encourage women to break their silence and speak out against sexual harassment. The hashtag quickly took off, reaching more than 85 countries and tweeted more than 1.7 million times.

Now that same rallying cry is reverberating within the church:

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE