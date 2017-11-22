A Quick Saliva Test Could Help Diagnose a Concussion

By The Aspen Institute
1:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How a quick saliva test could help diagnose and predict the duration of a concussion.

By Katie Bohn at Penn State University

2. To truly defend Net Neutrality, citizens need to build their own internet.

By Jason Koebler in Motherboard

3. Cities may be making a resurgence, but America’s future is still the suburbs.

By Joel Kotkin and Alan M. Berger in the Orange County Register

4. To make nonprofits effective, funders must invest in people, not just programs.

By Rusty Stahl at the Center for Effective Philanthropy

5. Is citizen science a trojan horse for a big business takeover of scientific discovery?

By Philip Mirowski in Aeon

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

