A Quick Saliva Test Could Help Diagnose a Concussion

IDEAS



1. How a quick saliva test could help diagnose and predict the duration of a concussion.

By Katie Bohn at Penn State University

2. To truly defend Net Neutrality, citizens need to build their own internet.

By Jason Koebler in Motherboard

3. Cities may be making a resurgence, but America’s future is still the suburbs.

By Joel Kotkin and Alan M. Berger in the Orange County Register

4. To make nonprofits effective, funders must invest in people, not just programs.

By Rusty Stahl at the Center for Effective Philanthropy

5. Is citizen science a trojan horse for a big business takeover of scientific discovery?

By Philip Mirowski in Aeon

