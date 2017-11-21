60 Percent of Female Voters Say They Have Been Sexually Harassed, Poll Finds
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) testifies before the House Administration Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Alana Abramson
3:49 PM EST

Sixty percent of female American voters have admitted experiencing sexual harassment, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, the majority of which has occurred in the workforce.

The poll’s findings come at a time when sexual harassment allegations against prominent figures are emerging almost daily, rocking everything from movie sets and television show writing rooms to newsrooms and Capitol Hill.

During the time the poll was conducted, sexual harassment allegations emerged against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, former President George H.W. Bush and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The workplace was the most prominent place for sexual harassment; 69% of women polled said it happened to them at work. Forty-five percent said it happened to them on the streets, and 43% said it took place in social settings. Only 15 percent said it happened at home.

Comparatively, only 20% of men said they had experienced sexual harassment. However, nearly everyone polled — 88% of men and 89% of women — said it is a major issue, and 55% said they have a better grasp of it because of recent media coverage.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted among 1, 415 voters across the country from November 15 to November 20 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

