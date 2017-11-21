PBS Cuts Ties with Charlie Rose After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(NEW YORK) — PBS has ended its partnership with Charlie Rose, host of its long-running interview show, after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 75-year-old Rose has interviewed newsmakers in the media, entertainment, business and politics weeknights on PBS’ schedule since 1991. PBS had suspended his show late Monday after The Washington Post published an article about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

While PBS has distributed the program, it is produced by a company owned by Rose.

PBS’ announcement that it was terminating its relationship with the host came an hour after CBS News announced it was terminating Rose, who hosted “CBS This Morning” and contributed to “60 Minutes.”

In a statement, PBS said that the service “expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”