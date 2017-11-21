PBS Cuts Ties with Charlie Rose After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Associated Press
1:59 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — PBS has ended its partnership with Charlie Rose, host of its long-running interview show, after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 75-year-old Rose has interviewed newsmakers in the media, entertainment, business and politics weeknights on PBS’ schedule since 1991. PBS had suspended his show late Monday after The Washington Post published an article about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

While PBS has distributed the program, it is produced by a company owned by Rose.

PBS’ announcement that it was terminating its relationship with the host came an hour after CBS News announced it was terminating Rose, who hosted “CBS This Morning” and contributed to “60 Minutes.”

In a statement, PBS said that the service “expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE