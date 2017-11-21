We’re One Step Closer to Hydrogen Cars

IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. This invention brings us one step closer to hydrogen cars.

By Stuart Wolpert at UCLA

2. There’s finally proof that the right brain training can fight dementia.

By the Indiana University School of Medicine

3. In an age of extreme weather, one city can teach us about preventing floods.

By Joe Wertz in NPR

4. Could we replace middle managers with artificial intelligence?

By Bud Caddell in Quartz

5. The literature of feminism can help treat eating disorders.

By Kate Leaver in the Guardian

