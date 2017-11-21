We’re One Step Closer to Hydrogen Cars

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This invention brings us one step closer to hydrogen cars.

By Stuart Wolpert at UCLA

2. There’s finally proof that the right brain training can fight dementia.

By the Indiana University School of Medicine

3. In an age of extreme weather, one city can teach us about preventing floods.

By Joe Wertz in NPR

4. Could we replace middle managers with artificial intelligence?

By Bud Caddell in Quartz

5. The literature of feminism can help treat eating disorders.

By Kate Leaver in the Guardian

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE