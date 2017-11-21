CBS This Morning confronted the sexual harassment allegations against anchor Charlie Rose at the very top of the show Tuesday morning – just hours after the network suspended him.

“We begin this morning with news affecting all of us at this broadcast and this network,” announced Norah O’Donnell. “CBS has suspended our co-host Charlie Rose after allegations of sexual misconduct.”

Co-anchor Gayle King added, “The Washington Post, as you’ve heard, published claims from eight women who all worked or wanted to work for his PBS program and they described Rose making unwanted sexual advances in the 1990s through 2011.”

CBS suspended Rose, 75, who also works for 60 Minutes, on Monday evening after the Post published its lengthy investigation. The allegations against Rose all come from women who worked with or tried to work with Rose, and they variously accused him of groping them, being naked around them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.

Rose said he was “deeply embarrassed” by the allegations and apologized for his behavior.

PBS, which distributes Rose’s interview show, said in a statement: “PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose.'”