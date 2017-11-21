Gayle King slammed her co-anchor Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning Tuesday after eight women accused him of sexual harassment in a bombshell Washington Post report.

King and her co-host Norah O’Donnell confronted the sexual harassment allegations at the very top of the show Tuesday morning – just hours after the network suspended him. Both women had previously worked with Rose.

“I really am still reeling, I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night,” King said. “I am not okay. After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read.”

“That said, I think we need to make this matter to women, the women who have spoken up, the women who have not spoken up because they are afraid, I am hoping that now they will take the step to speak up too.”

“Charlie does not get a pass here, he does not get a pass from anyone in this room, we are all deeply affected, we are all rocked by this,” King continued. “He doesn’t get a pass because I can’t stop thinking about the anguish of these women.”

“We begin this morning with news affecting all of us at this broadcast and this network,” O’Donnell announced. “CBS has suspended our co-host Charlie Rose after allegations of sexual misconduct.”

King added: “The Washington Post, as you’ve heard, published claims from eight women who all worked or wanted to work for his PBS program and they described Rose making unwanted sexual advances in the 1990s through 2011.”

CBS suspended Rose, 75, who also works for 60 Minutes, on Monday evening after the Post published its lengthy investigation. The allegations against Rose all come from women who worked with or tried to work with Rose, and they variously accused him of groping them, being naked around them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.

Rose said he was “deeply embarrassed” by the allegations and apologized for his behavior.

PBS, which distributes Rose’s interview show, said in a statement: “PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose.'”