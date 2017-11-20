Barack Obama and Joe Biden continue to share an unbreakable bond of picture-perfect bromance. Today’s evidence comes in the form an Obama tweet, in which the former president wished his former vice president a happy birthday — and created a meme in the process.

In lighthearted fashion, Obama chose to poke fun at Biden, adding a creative caption to a candid photo of the two political partners snapped while Obama was making a speech — with Biden upstaging him from the background. He even followed a popular meme construct in the process; just see these previously viral tweets of the two for background.

“Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have,” Obama added — ending the tweet on a sweetly heartfelt note.

This is not the first time the two have sent noteworthy viral messages to each other over social media, of course. Who could forget the time Biden posted a picture of friendship bracelets on the occasion of Obama’s own birthday a year ago? After eight years, they certainly forged a friendship for the ages.