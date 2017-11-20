Barack Obama Had the Best Birthday Message for His Favorite Buddy Joe Biden
President Barack Obama (R) and Vice President Joseph Biden (L) share a moment during a statement on the election results at the Rose Garden of the White House November 9, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Raisa Bruner
4:07 PM EST

Barack Obama and Joe Biden continue to share an unbreakable bond of picture-perfect bromance. Today’s evidence comes in the form an Obama tweet, in which the former president wished his former vice president a happy birthday — and created a meme in the process.

In lighthearted fashion, Obama chose to poke fun at Biden, adding a creative caption to a candid photo of the two political partners snapped while Obama was making a speech — with Biden upstaging him from the background. He even followed a popular meme construct in the process; just see these previously viral tweets of the two for background.

“Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have,” Obama added — ending the tweet on a sweetly heartfelt note.

This is not the first time the two have sent noteworthy viral messages to each other over social media, of course. Who could forget the time Biden posted a picture of friendship bracelets on the occasion of Obama’s own birthday a year ago? After eight years, they certainly forged a friendship for the ages.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE