Janet Yellen Will Leave the Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington on Sept. 20, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP
By Associated Press
2:39 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Janet Yellen is submitting her resignation from the Federal Reserve board to President Donald Trump, announcing that she will leave the board when her successor Jerome Powell is sworn is as Fed chairman.

Yellen says that she will “do my utmost” to make sure that there is a smooth transition to Powell, who was tapped by Trump on Nov. 2 to become the next Fed leader after the president decided not to offer Yellen a second term.

Powell’s Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for next week.

Yellen’s four-year term as Fed chair ends on Feb. 3. But she could have chosen to remain on the seven-member Fed board. Her term as a board member would not have ended until January 2024.

