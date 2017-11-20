Singer and Actress Della Reese Dies at 86
Actress / singer Della Reese performs onstage at B.B. King's 80th birthday celebration at the home of Sam and Mary Haskell on September 20, 2005 in Encino, Calif.
Amanda Edwards—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:28 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama “Touched by an Angel,” has died at age 86.

A family representative released a statement Monday that Reese died peacefully Sunday evening in California. No cause of death or additional details were provided.

Before “Touched by an Angel” debuted in 1994, Reese was mainly known as a singer, although she had costarred on “Chico and the Man,” ”Charlie and Company” and “The Royal Family” and hosted her own talk show, “Della.”

She appeared on numerous shows such as “Night Court,” ”L.A. Law,” and “Designing Women,” but wrote in her 1997 autobiography that she had difficulty being typecast until she landed her “Touched by an Angel” role.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE