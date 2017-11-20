Explosions and Fire at a Cosmetics Factory Leave 13 People Injured

(NEW WINDSOR, N.Y.) — Authorities say two explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory in the Hudson Valley have left 13 people injured, including five firefighters.

New Windsor town Supervisor George Green tells The Associated Press that the explosions occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Verla International cosmetics factory.

Green says the injured include a firefighter who was being taken to the burn unit at Westchester Medical Center.

He says the crews were still battling the blaze early Monday afternoon. Green says fire crews from across Orange County and from neighboring counties responded, along with hazardous materials teams.

There was no word yet on a cause.

Officials say the factory employs more than 100 people.

The factory is located about a half mile from the town hall and police station in New Windsor, 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of New York City.