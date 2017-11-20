Harrison Ford Went Into Action Hero Mode to Rescue a Woman After a Highway Crash

Leave it to HarrisonFord to be the hero we all need. Over the weekend, the Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner actor showed off his legendary action-star bona fides when he assisted at the scene of a car accident and helped rescue a woman from her rolled car, the Ventura County Star reports.

“He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived,” Senior Officer Matt Alonzo of the Santa Paula Police Department said of Ford’s activity. Ford and others in the area were able to help the female driver out of the car, which had rolled down an embankment on the side of the southern California highway. Photos of the scene show him and a few others assisting in the rescue effort on Route 126. She escaped with minor injuries. And Ford, for his part, left the scene being lauded by the Internet and his legion of fans as a true hero in dark times.