6 Easy Ways to Save Money on Holiday Travel

Whether you’re visiting family around the US or escaping the cold for a relaxing winter getaway, holiday travel can get expensive, especially when it comes to air travel.

There are ways, however, to avoid extra fees and save a little money on flights during the holiday season. If you’re willing to be flexible with dates, airlines, and airports, you can save some serious cash.

Keep reading for six ways to save money on flights this holiday season.

Book flights either really far in advance or at the last minute.

You’re most likely to find a good deal on airfare if you buy around two months in advance when it comes to holiday travel, since prices tend to increase around the holiday season.

However, sites like CheapOair offer last minute deals that are worth checking out if you decide to make travel plans closer to the holidays.

Read more: The best and worst times to travel this Thanksgiving, according to Google data

Track flights you’re interested in so you know the best time to book.

If you’re planning a trip in advance, use Google Flights’ tracking tool to keep tabs on when flights are the cheapest.

Google Flights also allows you to easily explore a range of dates so you can find the cheapest time to travel.

Be flexible about flight times.

You can save money on a last minute flight by choosing to fly early in the morning or late at night. A red-eye flight might not be your first choice, but it will save you money and give you a little extra time at your destination.

Read more: The 11 biggest mistakes everyone makes on cruise ships

Use lesser known travel apps and websites to find hidden deals.

KAYAK and CheapOair are popular websites for finding travel deals, but if you do a little more digging on lesser-known travel sites, you’re likely to find even better prices.

Check out ITA Matrix, the Flight Deal, and Skiplagged for under-the-radar deals.

Choose budget airlines.

It’s no surprise that flying budget airlines can save you a lot of money, but booking flights with layovers on these airlines is a great option, especially when it comes to international travel.

Wow Air, for example, offers many transatlantic flights that connect through Iceland. It may take a little extra time, but flights to Europe become much more affordable if you’re willing to make a few sacrifices.

Read more: 10 practical travel gifts for people who hate flying

Fly out of a less popular airport.

You probably have a go-to airport you use when you travel, although widening your search when looking for airfare can save you some serious cash.

By selecting the “nearby airports” option on Google Flights, for example, you can explore prices at other airports in your region in order to find the best deal.

This article originally appeared on ThisIsInsider.com