12 iPhone X Tips and Tricks You Need to Know

Apple’s decision to remove the home button means there can be an unexpected learning curve when using the iPhone X for the first time. Many tasks that used to be executed by tapping or holding the home button, like launching Siri or closing apps, have now been assigned new gestures.

Here’s a quick overview of the most important iPhone X tips and tricks, from taking a screenshot to force restarting the phone.

How to take a screenshot

To take a screenshot on the iPhone X, press and release the side button and the volume up button at the same time.

How to get back to the home screen

When using an app, swipe up from the bottom of the display to return to the home screen. If your app collection spans multiple home screens, you can also swipe up from any home screen to return back to the first one.

How to see your recently used apps

Opening the app carousel is almost like navigating back to the home screen. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold your finger in place, and your currently open apps should appear. You can also swipe from left to right across the bottom of the screen to jump back into the app you’ve used most recently.

Read more: Apple Design Chief Jonathan Ive on the iPhone X: We Had to Solve ‘Extraordinarily Complex Problems’

How to close apps

Once you’ve opened the app switcher using the method above, rest your finger on the screen for a moment. The close icon, which looks like a red circle with a white minus sign in the middle, will then appear in the top corner of your currently open apps. Tap the icon to close an app.

How to force restart

To force restart the iPhone X, you must press and release the volume up button, volume down button, and then the side button until you see the Apple logo.

How to access the Control Center

Swiping down from the right corner of the screen will pull up the Control Center, the iPhone’s list of now-customizable settings shortcuts.

How to see notifications

Pull down from the top center of the screen to view notifications.

How to turn off the phone

Press and hold the side button and either the volume up or volume down button to turn off the phone, access your medical ID, or launch the emergency SOS feature.

How to launch Apple Pay

To pull up Apple Pay on your iPhone X, double click the side button.

How to launch Siri

Press and hold the side button to summon Apple’s virtual assistant.

How to see your battery percentage

The iPhone X doesn’t have the option to show the battery percentage on the home screen, but you can see it in the Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of the screen.

How to improve Face ID

Since Face ID is meant to learn your face more closely over time, the best way to improve its accuracy is to enter your passcode each time you’re prompted to do so. This verifies your face, ideally making it easier for Face ID to recognize in the future.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)