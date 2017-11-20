Don’t Force Yourself To Be A Morning Person
By The Aspen Institute
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Don’t force yourself to be a morning person.

By Amanda Ruggeri in BBC News

2. Grandparents might — unintentionally — be bad for children’s health.

By the University of Glasgow

3. How Asia’s cities grow could be the key to saving the planet.

By the Editors in Bloomberg View

4. Tiger sharks are helping seagrass recover — which is supporting countless ocean species.

By Deanna Conners in EarthSky

5. In the age of remote warfare, how are we protecting warriors from the trauma of killing?

By Dave Blair and Karen House in Lawfare

