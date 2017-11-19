If this ’90s-inspired performance group had it their way, former President Barack Obama would be back in the White House.

But, of course, a few U.S. institutions and practices stand in the way of that being a possibility — namely, the Constitution.

Channeling their inner Boyz II Men, Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd sang an emotional ode to the 44th president of the United States on Saturday Night Live. In a song that first sounds like it could be about a breakup, the trio laments the fact that Obama is no longer president — and that they miss him more than ever.

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I say why, I feel like we’re all gonna die,” the trio sings. “So come back, Barack.”

Chris Redd on "Saturday Night Live" NBC

The trio crooned through emotional montages with photos of Obama and his family, showing the former president kitesurfing and taking his daughter Malia to college.

“Trump don’t even got a dog, man,” Chance the Rapper says.

While the trio eventually realizes it would not be possible for Obama to return to the Oval Office, they propose alternative leaders: former Vice President Joe Biden or former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“We didn’t know what we had / Now things are looking bad / Like really bad, like world war bad, like nuclear bad,” they sing. “So come back, Barack.”

And, keeping with the style of these songs, Thompson’s character delivers a spoken verse:

It’s been a long time, Barack. Almost as long as since a guy talked over a record like this. But for real — why would you leave us? Oh, ’cause you had to? Because of the Constitution? But you can come back, right? Oh you can’t? Because that would undermine the very institutions that we’re barely holding onto as it is? I see. I guess we’re stuck with this dude for a while them. Maybe you could come back and make a speech. How much would that cost? For real? Oh no, we definitely can’t afford that. I’m just getting rained on for nothing. That’s interesting. Well, you enjoy your retirement, homie.

Watch the full sketch below: