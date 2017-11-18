David Cassidy has been hospitalized for organ failure, a representative for the singer and The Partridge Family star confirmed Saturday.

People reports Cassidy, 67, was in a medically induced coma but is now conscious and accompanied by family members in a Florida hospital. He went to the hospital on Wednesday and was in pain. Cassidy’s representative tells People he needs a liver transplant.

Cassidy in February revealed he was suffering from dementia. The actor is known for playing Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family and for his illustrious music career, through which he produced several albums and toured until earlier this year, when he decided to stop to focus on his health.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he told People in February. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy has dealt with substance abuse issues and bankruptcy since finding success early in his life.