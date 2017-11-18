Man Tricked Teen Girls Into Online Sex Acts and Threatened to Post Their Images Online, Police Say

By Associated Press
2:41 PM EST

(TRENTON, N.J.) — Authorities in New Jersey say a Florida man accused of blackmailing five teenage girls to pose nude and engage in sexual conduct on web cameras has pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography.

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino says Daniel Derringer III also pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography and debauching the morals of a child.

The 28-year-old Lake Worth man faces up to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 9. He also will have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say the former Union City, New Jersey, resident posed online as a young girl to trick teen girls into exposing themselves on their web cameras. Investigators say he threatened to post those images online if the girls did not engage in further sexual conduct.

