Bakery Apologizes for Replacing Jesus With a Sausage Roll in Nativity Scene
Greggs, West Ealing, London
Sarah Morgan—Moment Editorial/Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
2:59 PM EST

British bakery chain Greggs has apologized after an ad — which depicted a Nativity scene in which baby Jesus was replaced by a sausage roll in the manger — didn’t go over so well with some customers.

The ad was intended to promote the bakery’s Advent calendar, Merry Greggmas, which offers coupons, gift cards and food vouchers every day in December.

Some customers called for a boycott over the ad.

Others just wished Greggs had used a different food item.

“We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention,” a Greggs representative told The Northern Echo.

