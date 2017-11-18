Why Google Is Celebrating Pedro Infante With a Doodle

Google is celebrating the 100th birthday of Mexican singer and actor Pedro Infante with a Doodle dedicated to his legendary work.

The subject of Saturday’s Google Doodle, Infante, born in 1917 in Mazatlán, learned music from his father and sang in his band La Rabia. His “soulful croon” expanded the popularity of mariachi music, by “mixing feeling with technique,” according to Google. Infante’s talents often inspired comparisons to singers like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, and the actor Humphrey Bogart.

Later, Infante starred in about 60 movies, beginning with La Feria de las Flores and recorded more than 350 songs to become one of Mexico’s most beloved celebrities.

The Google Doodle in Infante’s honor covers his work both on stage and screen and off — one sketch shows him in the boxing ring to mark his love for the sport.

“Today we celebrate what would have been the artist’s 100th birthday with scenes illustrating the vibrant parallels between his life and work — all beginning with a classic infante pose,” Google said.