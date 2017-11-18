Gymnast Gabby Douglas has apologized for saying women are responsible for dressing “modestly” in response to her Olympic teammate Aly Raisman‘s social media post about sexual assault.

Raisman on Friday wrote that men don’t have the right the “shame or not believe” women who come forward about sexual abuse just because they might have participated in a “sexy photoshoot” or wore a “sexy outfit” previously.

“Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in,” Raisman wrote. “I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it.”

Following Raisman’s statement on victim shaming, Douglas weighed in with the opinion that “it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy.”

“Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, prompting immediate reaction and criticism.

Teammate Simone Biles tweeted: “Shocks me that i’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her.”

After deleting her initial tweet, Douglas apologized, saying, “I didn’t correctly word my reply.”

“I am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates,” Douglas tweeted. “Regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable.”

Raisman’s post comes after she became the latest in a string of high-profile gymnasts to accuse former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

Nassar is currently awaiting sentencing in Michigan after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing his former patients and a family friend.

A lawyer for Nassar told TIME earlier this month that a gag order in his pending case prevented him from commenting on Raisman’s allegations.