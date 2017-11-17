A California marijuana club posing as a fake church was unmasked this week after police seized more than $20,000 worth of weed products from the dispensary.

The illegal marijuana dispensary called itself The Citadel Church of La Puente and sold marijuana, edibles, such as chocolate bars, and concentrated marijuana, like wax, SF Gate reports. The club had between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of marijuana products in stock.

Police took between four and five pounds of marijuana products from the dispensary, three digital scales and surveillance equipment, CBS Los Angeles reports. The fake church has a license to repair cell phones from the city of La Puente, according to SF Gate.

Authorities started looking into whether the “church” was running a drug operation after receiving complaints, prompting a three-week investigation. Police arrested three adults, including one gang member, at the scene, who were cited and released, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.