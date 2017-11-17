(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has added federal appellate Judge Brett Kavanaugh and four other jurists to his list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh recently wrote a dissent when his colleagues on the federal appeals court in Washington allowed an immigrant teen in U.S. custody to have an abortion. The 52-year-old Kavanaugh was once a law clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The other judges added to Trump’s list are two more federal appellate judges, Amy Barrett and Kevin Newsom, and two state Supreme Court justices, Britt Grant of Georgia and Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma.

Trump adviser Leonard Leo says there is no indication the 81-year-old Kennedy or any other justice is planning to leave the court.

Trump selected Justice Neil Gorsuch from among 21 candidates, almost all judges.