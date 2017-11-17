Here's How to Watch the 2017 Leonid Meteor Shower

Skygazers can look up this weekend for the annual Leonid meteor shower, which will be clearly visible in many parts of the U.S.

The meteor shower is set to begin Nov. 17, with the best time to watch it starting in the early hours of the next morning. Viewers in the coastal Southeast are slated to have the best views, as will those in the northern Plains, California and the Four Corners region, where clear skies are expected. Things look cloudier in the Northeast, Great Lakes region and central Plains, according to AccuWeather. Here’s how to watch the Leonid meteor shower.

Watch it in person

Head outside and look up, if you are in an area that has clear skies and little light pollution. Peak viewing hours hit Friday night and into early Saturday morning. The Leonid shower is expected to produce about 15 meteors per hour when it hits its peak. In heavy years, the shower can produce up to 50,000 shooting stars in an hour.

Stream the shower online

If you’re in an area that can’t see the meteor shower clearly, or if you just don’t feel like getting out of bed, you can stream the Leonid meteor shower live on Slooh. The space broadcaster will begin streaming at 7 p.m.