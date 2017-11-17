Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Plans to Vote for Roy Moore Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore at the Vestavia Hills Public library on Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.
Brynn Anderson—AP
By Associated Press
3:51 PM EST

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she plans to vote for Republican Roy Moore for U.S. Senate even though he faces accusations of sexual misconduct.

Ivey told reporters Friday that a factor in her decision is maintaining GOP control of the Senate. She says the state needs to send a Republican to Washington, so she intends to vote for the Republican nominee.

Ivey has previously been noncommittal about voting for Moore amid accusations he sexually molested young women and tried to date teenage girls.

Ivey says she has no reason to disbelieve women who have come forward to make allegations of wrongdoing by Moore. But she adds: “The timing is a little curious.”

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the special election on Dec. 12.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE