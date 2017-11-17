(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she plans to vote for Republican Roy Moore for U.S. Senate even though he faces accusations of sexual misconduct.

Ivey told reporters Friday that a factor in her decision is maintaining GOP control of the Senate. She says the state needs to send a Republican to Washington, so she intends to vote for the Republican nominee.

Ivey has previously been noncommittal about voting for Moore amid accusations he sexually molested young women and tried to date teenage girls.

Ivey says she has no reason to disbelieve women who have come forward to make allegations of wrongdoing by Moore. But she adds: “The timing is a little curious.”

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the special election on Dec. 12.