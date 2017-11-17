An Entire Boarding School Had to Evacuate After a Student Heated Up His Dinner

By Associated Press
12:13 PM EST

(BARRINGTON, R.I.) — A self-heating beef dinner from China is being blamed for a carbon monoxide scare at a Rhode Island boarding school.

The Barrington Fire Department says they responded to St. Andrews School around 6 p.m. Thursday after a carbon monoxide alarm went off.

Students were evacuated, and the source was traced to a dorm room. Investigators couldn’t figure out what caused it, since there were no gas or wood-burning elements in the building.

Then, the student mentioned his dinner: a beef “hotpot” his parents sent him from China, which included a self-heating packet to warm up the meal.

Fire Capt. Scott Carroll says a carbon monoxide meter registered extremely high levels of the gas when placed near the dish.

Carroll says the building was ventilated, and no students got sick.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE