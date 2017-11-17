These Are the Best Apple Black Friday Deals

Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, is nearly here. And for anyone who has been eyeing the new iPhone, you’re in luck.

Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering dozens of Black Friday deals, including discounts on Apple products like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPad, MacBook and more.

If you’re looking for new electronics or gadgets, take a look at these noteworthy Apple Black Friday deals. Note that specific deals and quantities may vary by time and store location.

iPhone Black Friday Deals

$250 Target Gift Card with iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus purchase. You’ll need to be sure to buy the phone on a carrier plan from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint to take advantage of this Target deal.

$300 Walmart Gift Card with iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X. Walmart’s offer is only valid if you purchase any of these phones on a plan with Verizon or AT&T.

$200 Discount on iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus at Best Buy. Best Buy is chopping $200 off the price of these phones when you sign up for a plan with Sprint.

$99 iPhone SE at Walmart. Apple’s smaller-sized iPhone is on sale for $30 off its original price at Walmart.

$126 iPhone 6 at Walmart. The three-generation-old iPhone 6 will be $70 cheaper than usual at Walmart.

iPad Black Friday Deals

$529.99 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Target. Apple’s smaller-sized Pro tablet will be marked down from $649 at Target.

$249.99 32GB iPad at Target. Those who don’t need a more powerful iPad can get a notable discount on the fifth-generation iPad, which will be marked down from $329 at Target.

$274.99 128GB iPad mini 4. Apple’s smaller-sized iPad is $125 cheaper at Best Buy for Black Friday.

Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

$179.99 Apple Watch Series 1 at Target. Apple’s first smartwatch will be on sale for $70 off at Target.

iMac and MacBook Black Friday Deals

$899.99 21.5-inch iMac at Best Buy. Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer with 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 1TB of storage is on sale for $200 off at Best Buy.

$200 Discount on MacBook Air Laptops at Best Buy. The 13.3-inch model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage is $799.99, marked down from $999.99, while the version with 256GB of storage will be $999 instead of $1,199.99.