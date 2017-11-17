If you’re not in the mood to cook Thanksgiving dinner, there may just be hope for you yet.

For the first time ever, Pringles is looking to become part of your holiday tradition, rolling out eight new flavors based on traditional Turkey Day foods.

The new chips include a full spread: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie. Sadly, this is just a pilot taste test and isn’t available in retail stores in 2017 — but at least there is hope for the future of holiday snacking.

“Pringles are known for bold flavors and endless flavor stacking possibilities, so this holiday season we wanted to introduce snack-lovers to a new way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites,” Pringles senior director of marketing Kurt Simon said.

“The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner flavors are not only new but cover every course of the real meal – from the main event, to sides and even dessert,” he added.

The eight new snack staple flavors are presented in a TV dinner-like tray. Pringles suggests you flex those creative muscles and mix and match for a nice variety of choices.

The “Leftover Sandwich” features a turkey, stuffing and a mashed potato chip all stacked together.

And though this years limited-edition tray isn’t for sale in retail stores, who knows what Pringles has in store for next year’s marathon feast?

This article originally appeared on People.com