Homeland Security Official Resigns Over Racist Comments

WASHINGTON — The director of the Homeland Security Department’s office of faith-based partnerships has resigned following a CNN report on racially inflammatory remarks he made before joining the federal government.

Rev. Jamie Johnson was appointed in April to lead DHS’ Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships, which works with churches and community organizations on disaster response.

CNN reported that before his appointment, Johnson was a fixture in Iowa Republican politics and often appeared on conservative talk radio.

In one clip posted by CNN, Johnson said, “America’s black community … has turned America’s major cities into slums because of laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity.”

In a statement Thursday announcing Johnson’s resignation, DHS acting press secretary Tyler Q. Houlton says such remarks “clearly do not reflect the values of DHS and the administration.”