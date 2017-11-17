President Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit Yet Another New Low
US President Donald Trump leaves alongside Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L) after meeting with the House Republican Conference about tax reform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 16, 2017.
Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
By Nash Jenkins
8:48 AM EST

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is hovering at around 41%, according to one poll — a new low.

The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, reported in The Hill, notes that Trump’s popularity continues to fall: in September, the same poll said that 45% of Americans approved of the job he was doing.

Fifty-nine percent currently disapprove, according to the newest data.

The discontent appears to be drawn on party lines. The poll notes that 79% of Republicans still support him.

Still, Trump is faring better than his own party. Republicans in Congress are suffering at a 29% approval rating, according to the poll. Despite controlling both houses of Congress and the White House, the GOP has failed so far this year to reach any significant legislative victories.

