President Trump's Approval Rating Hits New Low, According to New Poll

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is hovering at around 41%, according to one poll — a new low.

The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, reported in The Hill, notes that Trump’s popularity continues to fall: in September, the same poll said that 45% of Americans approved of the job he was doing.

Fifty-nine percent currently disapprove, according to the newest data.

The discontent appears to be drawn on party lines. The poll notes that 79% of Republicans still support him.

Still, Trump is faring better than his own party. Republicans in Congress are suffering at a 29% approval rating, according to the poll. Despite controlling both houses of Congress and the White House, the GOP has failed so far this year to reach any significant legislative victories.