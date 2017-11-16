The Pentagon Accidentally Retweeted a Call for President Trump's Resignation
The Pentagon building. Two members of the elite Navy SEAL Team 6 are under investigation after the death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Mali
Bill Clark—AP
By Robert Burns / AP
3:42 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon says an authorized operator of its Twitter page accidentally retweeted a tweet urging President Donald Trump to resign.

A Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said in a brief written statement that the content of the original tweet “would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense.”

The tweet was posted by a person whose Twitter handle is @ProudResister. It said, “The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

Manning said the person who had retweeted the item “caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

 

