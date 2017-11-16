Baltimore Detective Dies the Day After He Was Shot On Duty
NOV. 15 - Police officers respond in Baltimore after a homicide detective was shot in the head and left fighting for his life
Baltimore Sun—TNS via Getty Images
By David McFadden
3:28 PM EST

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore homicide detective has died a day after he was shot in the head while conducting an investigation.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Thursday that 43-year-old Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

Suiter was shot Wednesday while investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore. Davis says Suiter saw a man whom he recognized, approached him and was shot during a confrontation.

Davis says the suspect might have been wounded in the confrontation.

Davis says Suiter, a married father of five, was a former U.S. Navy officer.

Rewards totaling $69,000 have been offered for information on the killer, but Davis says “it shouldn’t take 69 cents” for anyone to come forward.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE