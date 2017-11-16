Baltimore Detective Dies the Day After He Was Shot On Duty

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore homicide detective has died a day after he was shot in the head while conducting an investigation.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Thursday that 43-year-old Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

Suiter was shot Wednesday while investigating a 2016 homicide in West Baltimore. Davis says Suiter saw a man whom he recognized, approached him and was shot during a confrontation.

Davis says the suspect might have been wounded in the confrontation.

Davis says Suiter, a married father of five, was a former U.S. Navy officer.

Rewards totaling $69,000 have been offered for information on the killer, but Davis says “it shouldn’t take 69 cents” for anyone to come forward.