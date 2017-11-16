Elizabeth Warren: Al Franken's Behavior Is 'Unacceptable'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the behavior alleged against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken by a Los Angeles radio anchor is “unacceptable and deeply disappointing.”

Leeann Tweeden says Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. She also posted a photo of Franken posing with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

The Minnesota Democrat apologized, saying he remembered his behavior differently during their rehearsal for a skit. The former comic said looking at the photo now he feels disgusted with himself.

Warren said she’s glad Franken made the acknowledgement and has agreed to cooperate with an ethics investigation.

The Massachusetts Democrat says women who come forward with their stories are brave and deserve to be respected. She said the country can’t fix the problem of sexual harassment until men take responsibility for their actions.