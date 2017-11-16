The Los Angeles radio anchor who accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but he could have apologized earlier.

Leeann Tweeden anchors a morning talk show for California radio station KABC. She says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

During a news conference Thursday, Tweeden said Franken had been persistent and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

She says she has no reason not to accept his apology. She says people make mistakes.

She isn’t calling for an ethics investigation or for the Minnesota senator to step down, but says she came forward hoping to inspire others to tell their stories.