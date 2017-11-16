Police Officer Shot in Face During Drug Raid Is in Critical Condition

By Associated Press
12:01 PM EST

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Police in Ohio say an officer is in critical condition after being shot in the face during a drug raid at a home in Toledo.

A police spokesman describes the officer’s injuries as “very serious,” but not believed to be life threatening.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says the officer was standing about 30 yards away when SWAT officers knocked on a door and tried to enter the home early Thursday.

Kral says a man inside the home fired several shots through the door. He was taken into custody and is being questioned.

The chief says no one else was hurt and that officers didn’t return fire.

Kral says the injured officer was shot near the mouth and will need major reconstructive surgery.

