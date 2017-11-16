In a move that has sparked controversy about freedom of speech, authorities in Texas announced they are looking for the owner of a pickup truck who has been driving around with a “F–k Trump” decal on the rear window.

Many people have complained about the sticker — which reads in full, “F–k Trump and f–k you for voting for him,” according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

“People have called and are offended by this language,” the sheriff said at a news conference Wednesday.

Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the truck decal on Facebook, adding that authorities could pursue disorderly conduct charges.

“If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you,” the sheriff wrote in the post, which has received 10,000 likes and prompted more than 18,000 comments. “Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

At the news conference, Nehls said he is hoping to remedy the situation by talking to the truck owner and getting the driver to modify the decal.

“It would be a good time to have meaningful dialogue with that person and express the concerns out there regarding the language on the truck,” Nehls said.

The sheriff said he is most concerned about the part of the decal that expresses vulgarity toward Trump voters, which he said could lead to a confrontation on the road or a gas station.

The owner of the truck, who KPRC 2 identified as Karen Forsenca, said the sticker would stay up as it has for nearly a year, according to the local news station.

“I drive it all the time on a daily basis,” Forsenca said, adding that she shares the truck with her husband. “I’m not fearful. There’s too much positive, and it makes people smile. They honk their horn, they give you a thumbs up.”

More people in Fort Bend voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 election, records show.

“I think this could be good for America,” the sheriff said. “This is meaningful conversation.”