Charles Manson Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized
Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.
John Malmin—LA Times via Getty Images
By Jamie Ducharme
10:47 AM EST

Notorious cult leader and mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been admitted to a Bakersfield, Calif. hospital.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office told several news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, that the 83-year-old had been hospitalized, but did not reveal any details due to privacy restrictions. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation could only tell the Times that Manson is alive.

Officials with the sheriff’s office did not immediately confirm the hospitalization to TIME.

Manson was also hospitalized in January, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Manson first burst onto Americans’ consciousness when he directed his followers, deemed “the Family,” to murder multiple people, including eight-months-pregnant actress Sharon Tate, over the course of two nights in 1969. He is currently serving a life sentence at Corcoran State Prison for his crimes.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE