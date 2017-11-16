Watch Marie Kondo Prove Your Kid’s Backpack Can Be Gloriously Tidy

By Lucy Feldman
11:24 AM EST
IDEAS
Lucy Feldman is the News Editor for Motto.

As a child, Marie Kondo always gravitated toward tidying. When her teacher called for volunteers to organize a classroom shelf, she yearned for the job (as the only volunteer, she landed the gig). But not all kids have an innate devotion to keeping their spaces clean.

Kondo, one of the world’s foremost experts on home organization and author of the mega-bestseller The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, stopped by our offices to meet with TIME For Kids reporters Alexa and Cameron, 14 and 13, and answer their questions about folding t-shirts and sweatshirts, organizing their book bags and keeping their moms off their backs.

“My mom always tells me to clean my room, and it drives me crazy,” Cameron says. “How can you make tidying up fun?” Imagine your ideal lifestyle and think about how your room can help you attain it, Kondo suggests. Start with the objects that surround you: “Look at the items and decide for yourself whether they actually make you happy – whether they spark joy.”

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE