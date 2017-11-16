Cambodia’s Supreme Court rules Thursday on whether or not to dissolve the country’s only credible opposition party, paving the way for an all-but-certain ruling party coronation following general elections slated for 2018 and dealing what experts say would represent a final blow to the nation’s already damaged democracy.

The court is widely expected to rule in favor of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s request that his only viable political rival be quashed, effectively rendering Cambodia a one-party state. The ruling Cambodian People’s Party’s (CPP) claims the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) is conspiring with the U.S. to win the upcoming election, and has labeled campaign activities as acts of treason.

Human Rights Watch warned Wednesday that the country’s “democracy faces death” if the courts dissolve the opposition. Brad Adams, Asia director for HRW, said Hun Sen “seems afraid that he will lose elections scheduled for 2018, so he is using the nuclear option to destroy the opposition.”

But ahead of the ruling, there was little expectation that the courts would exercise independence. On the morning before the verdict, much of the capital Phnom Penh was on lockdown, with police barricades rolled out and security forces deployed in anticipation of a public uprising that never materialized.

Since the leader of the opposition, Kem Sokha, was arrested on Sept. 3, more than half of the sitting CNRP lawmakers have fled the country, fearing arrest or violence. US-linked groups like Voice of America, Radio Free Asia and the National Democratic Institute have also been forced to disband or leave the country. The Cambodia Daily, the country’s English-language paper of record, was also shuttered on dubious pretenses.

Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge commander, has held onto power since 1985, making him the world’s longest-ruling Prime Minister. While his tenure as the country’s strongman leader has seen tremendous growth in the wake of the devastating famine and economic decline under the regime he once served, inequality is also on the rise.

But younger generations, the bulwark of the opposition, have come of voting age and are agitating for change. In 2013, when the CNRP alleged that widespread corruption robbed them of an election victory, mostly young protesters poured into the streets, facing down tear gas and water canisters in a display of newfound political engagement. But Noan Sereiboth, a Cambodian political blogger, warns that the country’s “democracy has grown dark,” Thursday’s ruling could be just the latest signal that tolerance is running out.