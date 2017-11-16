Poll: Most Americans Don't Like the Republican Tax Reform Plan

American voters oppose the Republican tax reform plan by a two-to-one margin, according to a new poll.

A poll released by Quinnipiac on Wednesday found that 52% of Americans disapprove of the GOP tax plan, while 25% approve. Opinion of the tax plan was heavily split along party lines — 60% of Republican voters approve of the plan, while 81% of Democrats disapprove.

More voters (35%) thought the plan would increase their taxes rather than decrease their taxes (16%), while 36% said the plan would not have much of an impact. And a majority of voters (52%) said they did not believe the tax plan would cause an increase in jobs or economic growth.

Republicans have said the plan will simplify the tax code and reduce taxes overall, but Democrats and interest groups representing small business owners, teachers and graduate students, among others, have slammed the proposal. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center found that high-income households would see the largest cuts.

The poll — conducted from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 — surveyed 1,577 voters nationwide by phone and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.