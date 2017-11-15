Another woman came forward on Wednesday to accuse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, saying he groped her in 1991 after she met with him in his law office to discuss custody of her children.

Tina Johnson told AL.com that Moore grabbed her buttocks as she was leaving his office behind her mother. Johnson was 28 at the time, and they had met with Moore to sign over custody of her 12-year-old son to her mother.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” she told AL.com, adding that Moore had made her uncomfortable during their meeting as well.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” she said. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.”

Johnson is the sixth woman to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct or sexual assault. She is the first woman to accuse Moore of touching her inappropriately while he was married.

A spokesperson for Moore’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, but Moore has denied the previous allegations.