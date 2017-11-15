Court records say a man captured in California after escaping from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital had relationships with three hospital staff members over the years.

A 2010 evaluation of Randall Saito by a psychiatrist says Saito had six significant relationships since he was committed to the Hawaii State Hospital in 1981.

The assessment by Dr. Gene Altman said three of the relationships were reportedly with women in the community, including Saito’s first and second wives.

The evaluation said the other three were reportedly with hospital staff members.

Altman said Saito can be personable and has good social skills.

Saito was acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity.