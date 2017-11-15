(LUCASVILLE, Ohio) — Ohio’s governor has set a new execution date that’s a year and a half away for a condemned inmate whose poor veins spared him from death.

Republican Gov. John Kasich set a June 5, 2019, execution date for death row prisoner Alva Campbell as part of a formal reprieve issued Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio prisons director Gary Mohr called off Campbell’s execution Wednesday morning after execution team members worked unsuccessfully for about 25 minutes to find usable veins.

Campbell’s attorney David Stebbins says governors must include dates in such reprieves and he doesn’t know the significance of the 2019 date other than it was free and in the near future.

Stebbins says the date gives Campbell’s attorneys time to figure out their next steps.